The Only Thing My Mother Wishes For Is That My Sister And I Tie The Knot And Start Our Married Lives.

Miss Hannah and her younger sisters are all graduates from different institutions. Miss Hannah is an Accountant working in one of the first generation banks. While miss Ayaoba is a professional Nurse working in the Local arrangement.

They were aged 30 and 33 born of the same parents in Ondo town and working in Ondo state. As age is not on their side the only expectation of their mother is for them to tie the knot and produce children .

The only problem both of them was facing is promise and fail. Any time they come around their mother she will pray for them and advise that they should tie the knot on time, but none of them was able to disclosed their the problem confronting them.

So day Hannah came alone for a brief visit on a particular Sunday, the mother asked her what is the cause of the delay in getting married. She was puzzling initially let her mummy know, but summoned courage and said Mama we are getting tired.

Lady Hannah eventually told her mother that the major problem facing both of them is disappointment . men are not trust worthy this days. They will come and after seeing you for their sexual satisfaction they run away without any problem on their part.

The mother replied that she can now understand what is causing the delay. She asked her to come with the sister on the following Sunday which they did. Immediately they arrived, she took them to Dr Divine spiritual home for spiritual intervention.

Dr Divine having put them on a spiritual scale discovered that they were dedicated into an ancient shrine at the time of their birth and that is what affecting and causing disappointment and delay in their marriage.

He asked of the mother about the dedication and she confirmed it saying after marrying her husband she was unable to conceive. She went there to vow that, the first and second female children will be dedicated to the ancient shrine, if she can become a mother, but never know it has future implications. Dr Divine asked them to carry out an assignment for seven days and the covenant was eventually broken. They later got married the same month and year ,blessed with children.

They decided to share the testimony on social media because there are many people facing a similar situation, but didn’t know what to do. Dr Divine didn’t request for money, but went straight to identify the problem and proffered solution. hallelujah glory be to God.