The only thing I can accuse Tinubu of was the way he declared the removal of subsidy – Daddy Freeze

A few hours ago, Daddy Freeze shared a video in which he talked about the possibility of Nigeria being led by former governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi.

Daddy Freeze said, “I am not saying that Peter Gregory Obi of the Labor Party is a bad presidential candidate, but the fact is that he cannot do any magic in one year if he becomes president.”

Daddy Freeze adds that: “The only thing Peter Obi has achieved that is different from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is that the youths, who occupy the bulk of his supporters, are fully behind him, even though we are suffering. For me, I think that is the feeling.”

In conclusion, Daddy Freeze said, “The only thing I can accuse President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of was the way he announced the removal of fuel subsidy. The fact is that it was an act of the former administration because they did not leave the allocation for fuel subsidy for June. So, if Peter Gregory Obi had won, he would also have had to fight for the removal of fuel subsidy just like Tinubu is doing today.”

Source: Facebook/ Daddy Freeze

Healthmedical (

)