‘The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May Be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

The Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the only string holding the PDP together is the hope that Atiku may be asked to prepare for a re-run against President Bola Tinubu. He said in an interview with Channels TV news that the PDP crisis could cause the party to go into extinction if Atiku loses at the tribunal. He further argued that the PDP also needs cohesion if the court rules in favor of Atiku.

He said, ”Let me be sincere with all PDP members, the only string holding PDP together is the hope that Atiku may be asked to go for a rerun with Asiwaju. If that fails, what Osita Chidoka said about the PDP going into extinction may happen to the PDP. Every state is unique, every state is Nigeria, and the governors of the PDP at the state level are doing well. But the problem is beyond the governors of the state, it is the party in itself. Even if Atiku is declared today, where is the cohesion in the party to do a rerun?”

