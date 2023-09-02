The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has suggested that the only factor holding the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) together is the anticipation that Atiku Abubakar may be called upon for a rerun against President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview in a video (9:49) with Channels TV, Fayose expressed concerns that the PDP’s internal crisis could lead to the party’s decline if Atiku does not succeed in the tribunal. He emphasized the need for unity within the PDP, especially if the court ruling favors Atiku.

He stated, “To be candid with fellow PDP members, our party’s unity is primarily reliant on the possibility of Atiku being called to participate in a rerun against Asiwaju. If that prospect falters, Osita Chidoka’s warning about the PDP’s potential extinction could come true. While PDP governors at the state level are performing well individually, the issue lies within the party itself. Even if Atiku is declared the victor today, do we have the party cohesion to proceed with a rerun?”

