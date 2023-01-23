This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Only Reason Why The APC May Win In Any State Is Because They Are Already In Power -Osita Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has expressed his opinion on why the All Progressives Congress, APC are confident and talking about winning the presidential election next month.

The former minister of Aviation who noted that the APC under normal circumstances would not get any votes and win in any state in the presidential election, but for the fact that they are already in power, it may be a huge advantage for them.

Osita Chidoka who made such a revelation stressed that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC have eventually gotten a strong infrastructure during it’s time in power.

Speaking further, he pointed out that there have been huge problems created in the various regions, and that the ruling party are only confident of being victorious based on the position they are right now, and not on what they have done for the benefit of Nigerians.

In his words…”The APC is still talking about this presidency by virtue of the fact that they have a strong party infrastructure, and that they are in power, but if they were not in power, I don’t see how they could win any votes in any part of Nigeria”

One will not be wrong to agree that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are a party to watch out in the 2023 polls, despite the other political parties.

What’s your opinion about this? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch Video Below:

Peter Obi is a disruptor but does not have a national appeal, says PDP chieftain Osita Chidoka #SundayPolitics#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/9zvxtLjUxb — Channels Television (@channelstv) January 22, 2023

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

#Reason #APC #Win #State #Power #Osita #ChidokaThe Only Reason Why The APC May Win In Any State Is Because They Are Already In Power -Osita Chidoka Publish on 2023-01-23 06:44:13