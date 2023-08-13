The Only Man Elected as Chairman of Our Party is Lamidi Apapa, LP is Not Igbo Party – Bishop Favour

According to Bishop Reuben Favour, the acting national organizing secretary of the Labour Party, the true leadership lies within the faction led by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa. Bishop Favour made this declaration during the inauguration of the party’s 24-member State Caretaker Committee in Lagos.

While continuing his speech at the event, Bishop Favour emphasized that neither the Igbo community nor Nollywood actors are part of the Labour Party’s membership. He stressed that Alhaji Lamidi Apapa stands as the sole person who has been elected to the position of the party’s chairman.

In a report featured in the Nigerian Tribune on August 12, 2023, Bishop Favour clarified the party’s identity. He stated, “We are not limited to being an Igbo party; rather, we are a national party with a wide-ranging foundation. Nollywood celebrities are advised to refrain from joining our ranks. The authentic representation of our party is what we embody. There is an array of support groups all around. It’s worth noting that Alhaji Apapa, the sole elected chairman, was not a product of nomination.”

Also present at the ceremony, the party’s acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa, asserted that the party’s legal proceedings still acknowledge him as its rightful leader in Nigeria. He affirmed his readiness to stand up for his position in court, defending it against any challenges.

The occasion also featured Hon. Abass Sina Aroyewun, the National Vice Chairman for the South-West region of the party, who shared his thoughts. He appealed to Nigerians to grant the party an opportunity to guide the nation and stressed that the collective goal was to contribute to the stability of Nigeria.

