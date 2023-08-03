The Only Juju I Know is Jesus Christ, I do ritual scenes because it is paying my bill – Kanayo

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Kanayo O Kanayo publicly came out to reveal during an interview with media personality, Chude that the only juju he knows is Jesus Christ.

The Actor who is known for ritual scenes in movies has publicly stepped out to speak about it for the first time stating that he doesn’t do ritual in real life. He further stressed that the reason why he do ritual scenes in movies is because it’s paying his bills. He then went ahead to reveal that if anybody have a ritual scene in his or her movie, they should put a call across to him.

“In his Words”

“As for me, I haven’t done anything like that in my life before, the only Juju I know is Jesus, All these night sacrifice, no problem just call me as long as you are paying my cheque”, Kanayo O Kanayo said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Kanayo O Kanayo is considered as one of the finest Nollywood Actor ever, he came into prominence some couple of years back when the Industry was at it’s infant stage and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Ever since he emerged, he have starred in over 100 home movies and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

