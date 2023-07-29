“The Older I Get, I Realize It Isn’t About Material Things, Pride Or Ego” Actress Olayinka Solomon

Yoruba movie actress, Olayinka Solomon, has used her latest Instagram post to reveal what she realized when she started growing older. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that as she gets older, she realizes it is not about material things.

She made it known that life is not about one’s ego or pride, saying that it is all about one’s heart and the people it beats for. It is true that one should not focus too much on material things while trying to choose a partner, one has to go with who the heart beats for.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “The older I get, I realize it isn’t about material things, pride, or ego, it’s about our hearts and who they beat for.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

