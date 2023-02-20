The Old Notes Will Be Valid Long After Emefiele Will No Longer Be Valid As CBN Governor – Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo state, and the former Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele will seize to be the head of the financial institution if Tinubu wins the general election on Saturday. He stated that the Asiwaju plans to bring back the old notes into circulation and that this is why many of them have refused to return their money to the banks.

Oshiomhole speaking during his campaign in Edo state alleged that the CBN governor is expected to follow the Supreme Court order and not even President Muhammadu Buhari’s order. He pointed out that the law is above every citizen of the state and the President office is not an exemption.

He said, ”I, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole declare that the Old notes remain legal tender. It will be valid long after Emefiele will no longer be valid as CBN governor. If he refuses to validate the money, we will validate it by ourselves. We are not tenants on this land, we are not slaves of those in government. We must obey the Supreme Court. The Seven judges of the Supreme Court have given a directive in which any government should follow. If the CBN governor does not obey Supreme Court, it’s only a matter of time before he will be jailed.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Notes #Valid #Long #Emefiele #Longer #Valid #CBN #Governor #OshiomholeThe Old Notes Will Be Valid Long After Emefiele Will No Longer Be Valid As CBN Governor – Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-20 07:18:07