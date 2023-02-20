The Old Notes Will Be Valid After Emefiele Will No Longer Be Valid As CBN Governor – Oshiomhole

Edo state’s ex-governor and ex-chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank, will resign from his position if Tinubu is elected on Saturday. He claimed that many people are holding onto their cash because the Asiwaju had plans to put the old notes back into circulation.

During a campaign stop in Edo state, Oshiomhole allegedly claimed that the CBN governor should obey the Supreme Court’s order rather than that of President Muhammadu Buhari. He made it clear that the law applies to everyone, including the President, and that nobody is above the law.

“I, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, announce that the Old notes remain lawful tender,” he declared. It would remain in effect long after Emefiele’s term as CBN governor ends. We shall verify the funds on our own if he refuses to do so. We are not government tenants, and we do not serve as their slaves. The Supreme Court’s ruling must be followed. The Supreme Court’s seven justices have issued an order that must be obeyed by all governments. The governor of the Central Bank of the United States will end himself in jail if he disobeys the Supreme Court.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds News)

News )

