“The OBIdients Have Been Insulting Me Since The Day I Spoke About Structure” – Dele Momodu

In a recent interview, Chief Dele Momodu spoke about the supporters of the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

The Ovation Boss said, “the OBIdients have been insulting me since the day I spoke about structure but it is the reality.” He added, “if you don’t build your structures, it will not stand. I know what I am saying because I was very heavy in the buhari campaign in 2015.”

Speaking further, Dele Momodu said, “when I talk about structure, I mean party agents because they are needed by every party in all voting booth across the country. To get that, it may cost almost N25 billion.”

Lastly, Chief Dele Momodu said, “another important thing in presidential election is adonor. In Nigeria, donors only donate to ready-made candidates. They consider the person who has the chance or upper hand. I see Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the one who fits into such a situation.”

Content created and supplied by: Musingreports (via 50minds

News )

