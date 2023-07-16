NEWS

The Obidients Are The Small Axes & The Evil Systems And Men Governing Nigeria Are The Big Trees-Dele Farotimi

One of the frontrunners of the Obidients movement in the 2023 general elections, Dele Farotimi has likened the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, known as Obidients, to the small axes

Dele Farotimi, who is one of the Spokespersons of The labour party presidential campaign council, made the statement through a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday

Farotimi, despite the conclusion of the election, has continued to stand with the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed and not also leaving out the supporters of the party

In his latest post, he said the Obidients are the small axes while the evil systems and men governing the country are the big trees

The post, after it was made, has generated lots of reactions from Nigerians online

