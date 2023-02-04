The Obidient Movement Will Not Have Spread To Overwhelm The Country; I Think Atiku Will Win—Udenta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Udenta, a well-known politician and statesman, has made an appearance to address the problem as Nigerians start the countdown to what may be the most significant presidential election in the

country’s challenging democratic history. I like how popular Peter Gregory Obi is growing as the Labor Party’s (LP) contender for president. It might not be sufficient to stop Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from winning the election.

Professor Udenta, the National Propaganda Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), said that while the Compliance movement appears to have gained significant domestic momentum, it still lacks the strength and reach necessary to install Obi in office in an interview with Charles Aniagolu on ARISE TV’s “Prime Time” a few hours ago.

As a political observer and analyst, he said, “If I had to put my neck out there, I think Atiku would win.” Three forces, in my opinion, will ensure the win. National forces are already uniting, both globally and in the north. Two: the appalling performance of the APC-led government, which includes the current unrest the nation is experiencing.

Bola Tinubu is unable to run away from it like a shadow since it is a part of his heritage. The Obidient movement won’t then have the depth, scope, vitality, or vigor to upend the nation completely. That might occur later, though not in February.

