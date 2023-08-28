‘The NYSC May Need To Call On Musawa’s Employer To Withdraw Her Appointment As Minister’ -Adeluola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Adeluola has alleged that the NYSC may need to call on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the appointment of Hannatu Musawa as minister. He said in an interview with Channels TV news that the new minister is expected to have actually given herself up for national service before being a minister. According to him, it’s within the jurisdiction of the President and the National Assembly to determine the fate of Hannatu Musawa.

He said, ”We look at ministers as people who have privileges She’s [Musawa] going to have special cars, and an office. We don’t regard it as actually giving up herself to National service. The ministers has the responsibility to demonstrate to us that they are actually serving and that we are not serving them. It’s not mere employment, it’s actually National service.

And in this situation, the NYSC may need to call on her [Musawa] employer to withdraw her appointment as minister or we should challenge the National assembly that actually took her through the grilling of determine whether she was qualified enough before she was appointed minister.”

[Start From 6:57]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)