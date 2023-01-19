NEWS

The Numbers You Are Bragging Can Never Give You The Presidency — Bashir Ahmad

The All Progressive Congress opposition organizations recently received a letter from Bashir Ahmad, the president’s communications advisor. Bahsir Ahmad asserted in a tweet on his official Twitter profile that the opposition party’s bragged-about electoral support wouldn’t be enough to earn them the president.

He continued by saying that after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate, had completed his two-year term, the opposition would travel to the North and negotiate for the presidency.

The figures you are referring to can never win you the Presidency, he continued, “whether you are ready to accept that now or never.” When Asiwaju has served out his two terms, you can visit North and negotiate for it.

While some provided their thoughts and views on what he said, many viewers of this were shocked by what he said and reacted angrily to the post.

What do you think about this matter? Please feel free to share it with us in the space provided below for comments.

