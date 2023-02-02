The Number Of All The Votes In Anambra Is The Size Of One Local Government In Kaduna – Gov El-Rufai

With about three weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will succeed President Muhammadu buhari In February 25th presidential poll, the executive governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed the chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state is one of the front-runners in the forthcoming election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TVC on Thursday, the controversial governor claimed that Obi is likely to do well in his state. He said recording high percentage of votes in Anambra is not enough to see Obi through.

According to El-Rufai, the vote of one local government in Kaduna is enough to cancel the votes of Anambra state.

Kano is four million votes. Anambra is how many. The number of votes in Anambra State is the size of one local government in Kaduna state. So all states are not equal.

You can watch the clip of the interview after the cut.

https://www.youtube.com/live/JOIpjjSMk2o?feature=share

