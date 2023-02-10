‘The Northwest Might Eliminate The Potential Of Obi And Labour Party In This Election’ -Hannatu Musawa

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has alleged that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has pulled some shocking waves in his movement across the Nation. However, she stated that Peter Obi and the Labour Party do not have the strength to pul out the votes in the North-West.

She stated categorically that the North-West is going to determine who’s going to win the 2023el election. She argued that the Northerners most especially the Northwest have a different perspective on politics. And with the APC having the edge with more governors in the Northwest, she itemized that it’s going to be difficult for Peter Obi to upset the hierarchy in the region.

She said, “The Northwest is the battleground for the election. And because of that, we can comfortably say that the Northwest might eliminate the potential of Peter Obi and Labour Party in this election. I think they are going to make a good showing but I think because they don’t have the strength that is required in that particular region. I think it’s going to be difficult for them to be able to succeed in that region.”

