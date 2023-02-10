NEWS

The Northwest Might Eliminate The Potential Of Obi And Labour Party In This Election’ – Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council, claimed that the Presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has caused some surprising movements in his campaign across the country.

However, she stated that Obi and the Labour Party do not have enough support in the North-West region to secure a victory in the upcoming 2023 election.

Musawa emphasized that the North-West will be the determining factor in the election outcome, as the region has a unique political perspective.

She pointed out that the APC has an advantage in the region, with more governors in the North-West, making it challenging for Obi and the Labour Party to disrupt the existing political hierarchy.

She stated, “The North-West will be the key battleground in the election. Due to this, it’s safe to say that the North-West might eliminate Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s chances of winning. They may make a good showing, but without the necessary support in the region, it will be difficult for them to succeed.

