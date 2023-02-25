The northerners will betray obi, and finally they will give it to Atiku – Primate Ayodele.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that the northerners will betray the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi, and finally they will give it to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar. Primate Ayodele said this ahead of today’s presidential election.

He claimed that the north will decide who will lead Nigeria again; in his words, Primate Ayodele said, “I have said it before and I will still say it again: the three leading presidential candidates, Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi, they’re all good.” What they would have done is come together to form a coalition. Be it as it may, one person will win, but since they can’t form a coalition, God’s candidate will win.

According to him, the Lord gave him three conditions. Here are three conditions that the Lord gave him: Number 1, he said he must not rule for more than 4 years. Number 2, he must embrace an inclusive government, and number 3, he should treat every ethnic group equally.

He further stated, “If he fails that, the Lord will be angry with him; but for Peter Obi, he’s a good man, but the Northerners will frustrate his votes.” But around 2-3 am tommorow, a new system will emerge, and this new system will be rooting for Tinubu and Atiku in the North.But finally, the northerners will give it to Atiku.

