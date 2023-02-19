The Northerners Too Desire A Change & They’re Seeing That Genuine Change Coming From Obi-Prof Nwala
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof Uzodinma Nwala in an interview has that the North is in full support of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, adding that Northerners desire a change and they are seeing that genuine change coming from Obi
He made this statement during an interactive session with Sun Newspaper, where he debunked the report that Peter Obi is not accepted in the North
In his own words, Prof Uzodinma Nwala said “Look at the level of insecurity in the North, the poverty, the hunger, the killings. Do you think an average Northerner is happy? They too desire a change and they are seeing that genuine change coming from Peter Obi. The North is in full support of Peter Obi, that is the truth. Obi is fully accepted in the North”
Source: The Sun Newspaper
