The Northerners Are My People And I Have Good Plans For Them – Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, reportedly stated that his goal as president would be to keep Gombe State’s oil exploration going for the benefit of both the state and the nation.

 

 

 

The presidential campaign council visited the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, to solicit the monarch’s support, and Tinubu reportedly revealed this there.

Source : Punch

In his words: “The Northerners are my people, and I have good plans for them.” “Nothing can affect the love I have for them.” “I have lots of good programs prepared for them once I become president.” “I will ensure the prosperity of Gombe as a state.”

“I will continue with oil exploration for the benefit of the North and Nigeria in general.”

