The Northern Votes Will Determine Who Becomes The President, Peter Obi Must Be Careful- Primate Elijah

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has noted that votes from the Northern parts of the country will determine who becomes the next president of the country, urging the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to be careful, so as not to be knocked out by northern votes.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made this disclosure in a statement that was released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, warning that the North may gang up against Peter Obi in the North, Daily Post Nigeria reported.

He said: “The Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria, Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes. There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north.”

In addition, Primate Ayodele made it known that there will be no coup in Nigeria, noting that God has not endorsed such in the country for now.

As we head towards the forthcoming election, Nigerians are praying that a good should emerge, so as to move our country Nigeria to a greater level.

Information Source Daily Post Nigeria

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

