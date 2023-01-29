NEWS

The Northern elders will back up Atiku Abubakar, but at the end He’ll face blackmail-Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued new warnings to the top three contenders for president of Nigeria: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a press statement given by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele outlined the challenges they will face before the election. He noted that although PDP nominee Abubakar Atiku will have the support of the northern elders, he would also have to deal with scandals.

“Blackmailing will still shake Atiku.” He needs to make the finishing touches so that the individuals he puts so much trust in won’t let him down. He will have the support of the elders in the north for the election.

Primate Ayodele stated that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate, will lead the cabals in the existing administration to split and that his ambition will be blocked in the North, South-East, and South-South regions. But he advised him to put in lots of effort.

