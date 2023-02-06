The North Would Have Settled For Atiku But The Pressure From Wike Is Distracting Everybody-Analyst

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

WITH less than three weeks to the presidential election, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are flexing muscles in the North to gain more votes.

However, A political Analyst in Katsina State (Who name was not mention) in an interview has said the North would have settled for Atiku but the pressure from Wike Nyesom is distracting everybody. He also lament that the G5 governors of the PDP led by Wike is making Northerners to be confuse on who to support

Speaking during the interview with Tribune paper, The Political Analyst said The North is confused. Our people are not able to decide who to support be- cause of what we are seeing.

Even though the North is interested in honouring power shift, with the condition of Tinubu, it would have since settled for Atiku, but this pressure from Wike is distracting everybody,” the analyst volunteered.

