The North Will Not Vote For A Fake Muslim In The Name Of A Pretentious Muslim-Muslim Ticket— Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications for the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has reportedly predicted that the party’s nominee, Atiku Abubakar, will be elected President of Nigeria in the next election next month, as reported by Punch News.

According to a report in the Punch News, Dele Momodu has rejected surveys that have forecast triumphs for Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Peter Obi of the Labour Party in recent months.

He continued by saying that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the greatest of the other candidates and should be elected president of Nigeria.

The North will not vote for a false Muslim in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim-Muslim ticket, Dele Momodu reportedly remarked in one of his speeches.

The regions of the North East, North West, North Central, and South South will all vote overwhelmingly for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Since the general public can no longer be duped by such tactics, “any presidential contender that relies on election manipulation will be put to shame.”

They have made up their minds (correctly) that Atiku Abubakar is the only one who can solve Nigeria’s problems. He remarked

