The North Will Not Vote A ‘Fake Muslim In The Name Of A Pretentious Muslim/Muslim Ticket-Dele Momudu

Ahead of The 2023 presidential election, Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momudu has said that North will not vote a ‘fake Muslim’ in the name of Muslim/Muslim Ticket, adding that the North will not abandon Atiku ( a Northerner) and go for Tinubu

Dele Momodu made this statement during a interactive session with Vanguard Newspaper. According to him, Nigeria has become so polarizingly divided that the “peoples” are going to vote majorly along ethnic lines as well as primordial sentiments.

The North will not vote a “fake Muslim” in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket. The North West will not abandon an Atiku for a Tinubu who’s well known in Lagos State since 1999.

Furthermore, Momudu said “Peter Obi is the new Azikiwe of the South East and Tinubu is much weaker today in the South West

