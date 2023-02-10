The North is the strongest ally of Asiwaju – Senator Ahmad.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Arewa New Agenda, has expressed their unhappiness with the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, stating that he may be suffering from amnesia as a result of his old age.

Recall that Chief Ayo had recently made a comment in Abeokuta, Oyo, saying that the Northeners were pretending to support the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu and infact, they would not vote for him.

In reaction to this, Convener/Leader of Arewa New Agenda, Senator Ahmad MoAllahyidi during a dress conference in Abuja through his speech titled ‘The North is a cultured North of democracy: A response to Chief Ayo Adebanjo’ made known his thoughts on this claim.

He said,”We wish to state that probably because of his age, as elder statesman, his memory has started to fail him. When has he become a spokesman for the North? For his information, the North has never failed to keep to its promise; when the North makes a covenant, the North keeps to it. The North is the strongest ally of Asiwaju in the contest for the 2023 primaries in the same manner that the South-West was ally for the victory of the APC in the last two election cycles.”

