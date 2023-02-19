The North Is Not Going To Allow Tinubu To Get There, They’re Deceiving Us, Pa Ayo Adebanjo Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview with the Tribune Nigeria, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere was said to have claimed that North are not going allow Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) the chance to rule and that they are being deceived by them.

According to him, he had informed the APC Presidential candidate that he doesn’t seem to have the perceived support from the northern region and Asiwaju is aware of that. In conclusion, he said it so disturbing to think that a lot of the Northern traditional/ political leaders still want the north to retain power in the coming election as he finally noted that Tinubu knew what he went through before emerging as the party flag bearer

In his words…

“The moment you dete from the agreement of our coming together, then you’re not being fair. The North is deceiving us. They are not going to allow Tinubu to get there and I have said it. I told Tinubu himself in my room that the Northerners are deceiving him and he knows as well. He knew what he went through before emerged as the presidential candidate”

