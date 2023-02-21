The North Is Already Supporting Tinubu And I Don’t See Them Going Back- Tayo Ayinde

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor and the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council in Lagos, Mr Tayo Ayinde in an interview, said that the Northern region has endorsed the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate, adding that he don’t see the region going back on its decision

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Nation Newspaper, which is “What is the assurance that the North will support the push for power shift to the South to the end?”

In his own words, Tayo Ayinde said “In fact, the North are the initiators of power shift to the South even when some people did not believe in that. Once they stand behind a candidate like that, they never go back. So this time round, they stood by Asiwaju at the primary, to say that power must shift to the South. I don’t see them going back”

“I am sure they also realized that the flag bearer also supported power to go to the North, and that is why he opted for Buhari to be our presidential candidate then, and he supported him for the first and second terms“- he added

Source: The Nation Newspaper

