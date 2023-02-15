This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North has christians & Muslims, you cannot impress us by bringing same faith ticket- Hakeem Datti

In a video interview that was organised by the Arise Television News recently, if was reported that Alhaji Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who happens to be the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has commented on the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress’Presidential candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

While Hakeem was talking in the interview, he advised Nigerians to vote for that presidential candidate, whom people have not been accusing of corruption since the campaign has started and also, he advised Nigerians not to vote based on religion, tribe or sentiments.

He said if people do not know the presidential candidate they should vote for, then they should know the candidates they are not supposed to vote for because, not voting for the right person this time around, might bring the country into another hardship for years.

He also lambasted the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket of the APC, as he said the party’s members think Northerners will vote based on religion.

He said, “The North has christians and Muslims, you cannot impress us by bringing same faith ticket. And you cannot also intimidate us by threatening us to vote for your candidate. If you want someone to vote for your candidate, you go out and convince people.”

