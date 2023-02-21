The North Are Saying Peter Obi Yet You Hear Some Igbo Men Say We Don’t Want It – Ortom Fumes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, described Peter Obi’s candidacy in the forthcoming elections as the work of God. The PDP Governor said this in video address made available to men, where in he declared that he will sacrifice his senatorial ambition if need be to see that Peter Obi becomes Nigeria’s president.

Governor Ortom went on to describe as ‘outcasts’, the Igbos castigating the Labour Party presidential flagbearer.

He said, “If I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be. Let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing. Obi’s matter is not about APC or PDP or SDP or any other party. It’s about Nigeria. That is why when I hear some prominent Igbo personalities castigating Peter Obi for contesting the election – is it not you people that have been saying you have been marginalised since after the war? The whole country – North, South, East, and West – are saying Peter Obi, and you hear some people say, ‘We don’t want it.’ Haba. Those people should be outcasts”.

