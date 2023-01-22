This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North Are Now Reciprocating What Tinubu And Other Southern Leaders Did For buhari -Festus Keyamo

The spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress, presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has reacted towards the likely support which the north and the various governors in the region are giving to his presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu ahead of his presidential bid.

Festus Keyamo who likened such a support which the former governor of Lagos state is receiving to what he and other southern leaders had done to one of their own, being Muhammadu buhari.

He pointed out that Bola Tinubu and the likes of various southern leaders did not just support the presidential bid of Muhammadu buhari, but have also expressed it throughout his 8 years in office as the president of Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo who applauded their political honesty and reliability expressed confidence that they are now in line to reciprocate such an act to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hence, the unflinching support which may have been seen throughout the campaign for the APC.

In his words…”When you show the North that you can be politically honest and reliable like Bola Tinubu and the other southern APC leaders showed in their unflinching support for President buhari in the last 8 years, then expect absolute & unquestionable reciprocity in their dealings with you”

One will not be wrong to say the northern governors and even supporters during campaigns in the northern region may have shown that they are fully ready to support the presidential bid of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

