Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the Nigerian protest community has. Gone on strike.

Nigerians have embarked on various protests against the decisions of the government. Those protests include protests against police brutality, protests against the removal of fuel subsidy, and protests against many still-unfulfilled promises by the government.

Recall that during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigerians, and many other leaders in power today embarked on protests when the president wanted to remove fuel subsidy.

However, President Tinubu declares the removal of fuel subsidy during his swearing-in day after emerging as the winner of the 2023 presidential, and since the declaration of the removal of subsidy, the price of petrol has increased and many other things in the country, leading to severe hardship for people.

Amidst the difficult time Nigerians are passing through following the increase in the price of fuel in the country, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, some minutes ago to air out his observation.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying the Nigerian protest community has gone on strike.

Shehu Sani made it known because there is no protest despite the decisions made by the present government.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The Nigerian protest community has gone on strike.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts and opinions, please use the space provided below

Naija-hub-news (

)