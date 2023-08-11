‘The Nigerian Army Has Never Conducted Any Operation Side By Side With Asari Dokubo’ – Nwachukwu

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu has alleged that the Nigerian Army has never conducted any operation side by side with the Ex-Militant, Asari Dokubo. According to Daily Post, the General stated that the Army is not in collaboration with Asari Dokubo’s alleged private army organization. The General said this in response to Asari Dokubo’s claim that his private organization works hand in hand with the Nigeria Military in organised operations.

He said, ”It must be clarified that the Nigerian army is not in any form of partnership or collaborative part with the ex-militant or whatever private security outfit he claims to own. It is also expedient to place on record that contrary to his claims, the Nigerian Army has never conducted any operation jointly or side by side with Asari or the organization he represents, in any of those areas he mentioned or in any Asari Dokubo theatre of operation.”

