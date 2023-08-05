‘The Niger Soldiers Have Been Fighting With Our Soldiers And Many Died Fighting Terrorism’ – Gebi

The National Co-ordinator of Security Governance Initiative, Aliyu Gebi has alleged that the Niger Soldiers have been fighting with Nigeria Soldiers in the quest to defeat terrorism both in Nigeria and Niger. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the relationship between both nations is stronger and cannot be easily erased. He also argued that there will be a palpable danger if Niger removes itself from the Multinational Joint Task Force [MNJTF]

He said, ”You cannot erase the cultural affinity or the brotherhood that exists between Niger and Nigeria. And if you want to do, the adverse effects will be felt in the entire subcontinent of the world. We are fighting with Niger in the MNJTF, if Niger removed itself from the MNJTF, what becomes of the MNJTF? The Niger Soldiers have been fighting with our soldiers and many died fighting terrorism. They eat with them, they drink with them, they survive with them.

So our relationship with Niger on a bilateral level is stronger than our relationship with any other country. The unfortunate situation that we find ourselves here is the burden of command on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is Chairman of Ecowas and also President of Nigeria.”

