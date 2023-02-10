The Nextier Polls That Favored Obi Was Conducted By His Brother’s Former Roommates – Pedro Obaseki.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many social media platform have been conducting polls between the front-runners in the 2023 Presidential election.

Recently, it was reported that an African-based international consulting firm, Nextier SPD, released the results of the polls it conducted between the front-runners in the 2023 general election.

According to the results, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi polled a total of 37 percent, which placed him ahead of the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu who polled 24 percent, and the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 27 percent.

The outcome of the Nextier polls has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including a veteran broadcaster and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Don Pedro Obaseki, took to the social media to react.

While speaking during an exclusive interview with the Africa Independent Television’s Democracy Today program a few hours ago, Pedro Obaseki, who gave reasons why the results of the polls should not be taken seriously noted that results of the Nextier polls were polluted from the beginning because it was conducted by those who are in one way or another connected to Peter Obi.

According to Pedro Obaseki, he said, “Nextier polls are not to be given any form of decent consideration. The methodology is not only skewed and terrible. Even a layman will look at it and wonder what is this jabbawaukery. Looking behind the scene, many people don’t know who the young man who did the poll is. Dubem Obi of Nextier SPD is the best friend of Patrick Okigbo. The roommate of Dubem and Patrick in the university, and their flatmate while they were in London, is the younger brother of Peter Obi. So, I now begin to wonder why they are misleading Nigerians”.

