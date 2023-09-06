“The Next Election Is In 2027, Instead Of Cyberstalking, Losers Should Try Again.” — Tolu Bankole

In anticipation of the final session of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on September 6th, 2023, Tolu Bankole, a member of the APC National Working Committee, voiced his optimism about the tribunal’s verdict favoring President Tinubu. Despite acknowledging that not everyone may be content with the tribunal’s judgment, Bankole shared his positive outlook during an interview with reporters, as reported by Punch paper.

The context revolves around the impending judgment day for the petitions filed by the presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. In response to this significant development, Bankole emphasized that there was no need for undue concern, emphasizing that media sensationalism and attempts at coercion by certain interest groups would not deter the tribunal from confirming Tinubu’s victory.

Furthermore, Bankole highlighted a fundamental principle of democracy, emphasizing that the upcoming opportunity for political participation lies in the 2027 national election. Instead of resorting to threats or making the country ungovernable, he encouraged the election’s losers to prepare for their chance in 2027. He concluded by appealing to all Nigerians for calm and patience in these times of political uncertainty.

