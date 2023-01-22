The new Nigeria we want to build has no party – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said his vision is to build a new Nigeria where political party affiliation will not be a factor.

When speaking to the enormous throng gathered for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign rally on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, the former governor of Anambra State said this.

If elected, he vowed to make sure that Nigerian women, children, and people with disabilities (PLWDs) are properly taken care of.

Obi also committed to build an atmosphere that allows all Nigerians to succeed, regardless of their political views.

Let me promise you that we would collaborate with everyone since no Nigerian has a physical disability, said Obi.

“The new Nigeria we want to create has no party; Nigerians are starving, and we have turned into the nation’s epicenter of unemployment, poverty, and other problems.

We affirm that, if elected, we will secure and unify Nigerians because we do not want a divided Nigeria. We want a new Nigeria because it is possible.

“This election is not about tribe or religion; it is the turn of everybody in Nigeria, and I’m not running because I’m from the South East; I’m running because I’m qualified.”

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and cutting waste in the system, as well as to providing young Nigerians with high-quality, affordable education.

He ended by telling the people of Plateau that if he were elected president, the state’s former fame as the birthplace of hospitality, peace, and tourism would be restored.

