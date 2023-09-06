The Negative Effects Of Sleeping With Your Mouth Open At Night On Adults And Kids

According to a piece published by MediaToday, Sleeping with your mouth wide open for the purpose of breathing can lead to significant adverse effects for both adults and children. Sometimes, people resort to mouth breathing during sleep due to nasal congestion, hindering proper airflow through their noses. Regardless of the underlying cause, there are well-documented consequences associated with this practice.

In this article, based on a Healthline publication, we will explore the detrimental effects of nighttime mouth breathing on both adults and children. Please stay tuned to discover these insights.

What Are the Consequences of Sleeping with an Open Mouth?

1. In children, breathing through the mouth while sleeping can result in misaligned teeth, facial abnormalities, and stunted growth. This means that children may develop poorly arranged teeth, facial deformities, and growth issues. It might be surprising, but these are facts that highlight the importance of discouraging mouth breathing during sleep in kids.

2. For adults, nighttime mouth breathing can lead to unpleasant morning breath due to a dry mouth, increase the risk of gum diseases, and potentially worsen the symptoms of certain medical conditions. Therefore, it is strongly advised for both adults and children to avoid sleeping with their mouths wide open to prevent these potential harms.

