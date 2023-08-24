The Nation’s Treasury Hasn’t Been Looted Like It Was Done On Buhari’s Watch- Shehu Sani Says

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has claimed that since Nigeria’s 63 years existence as an independent nation, the country’s treasury has never been looted like it was done under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, while reacting to the recent report that was released by JP Morgan, that Nigeria’s external reserves has gone down to $3.7 billion, the lowest Nigeria has ever witnessed since 1960.

Senator Shehu Sani wrote: “Going by the JP Morgan reports on Nigeria’s foreign reserves, since our 63 years of political independence, the nation’s treasury has never been looted like it was done on Buhari’s watch.”

JP Morgan is an American financial firm, known for reorganising businesses to make them more profitable and stable and gaining control of them. Some days back, JP Morgan released a report, disclosing that Nigeria’s external has weakened, noting that this is the lowest Nigeria has ever seen since Nigeria’s independent.

Senator Shehu Sani on the other hand has been a strong critic of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He had criticised him when Buhari was in power and has continued, even after he had left office. With the way things are looking now, he doesn’t seem to be stopping soon with his criticisms.

