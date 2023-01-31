‘The National Leaders Of PDP Does Not Like Rivers And I Won’t Force Myself To Vote For Atiku’ -Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hours after the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike promised to hit back at the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for taking over the lawsuits instituted by the state chapter of the party, Governor Nyesom Wike has called the people of Rivers State to work against the party at the national level. Governor Nyesom Wike made this known while speaking at the state PDP campaign in the Ahoada West Local Government Area. During the campaign, Nyesom Wike alleged that the national leaders of the PDP hates Rivers State a lot and that’s why they’ve refused to care about the wellbeing of the people in the state. Nyesom Wike noted that when some LGAs in the state were battled with floods in 2022, no one from the PDP national leaders, including the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar visited the state, but they went to other states and donated huge sum of money to them, and this time around, the people of Rivers and him won’t also vote for them. Wike was quoted saying, “The national leaders of PDP does not like Rivers and I won’t force myself to vote for Atiku.”

Continuing speaking, Nyesom Wike urged the people to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to, in his word, “pepper” the National Secretariat for abandoning them during the 2022 flooding that ravaged the local government areas in the oil-rich state. The governor went further to name the State PDP Governorship, the National and State Assembly flag bearers as the only candidates the people should vote for in the February and March elections.

