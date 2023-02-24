The naira swap is a criminal policy, what Emefiele is doing is illegal- Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank Governor is allegedly acting in violation of the law, according to the Minister of Works and Housing and former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola. In an appearance with Arise Tv, Fashola claimed that the governor had misinterpreted the law in order to accomplish his own goals by allowing the CBN to redesign the naira note.

Fashola asserted that the act requires the CBN to offer the person a new note in exchange for an old note when the CBN receives an old note. He emphasized that this rule allows for the appropriate movement of money.He asserts that the CBN governor’s actions regarding the money swap constitute illegal behavior and a crime.

The alleged practice of the Central Bank, in particular Section 20 where it discusses redesigning currencies, he said. Without a doubt, it provides CBN the authority to carry out that task. According to my interpretation of that clause, if you decide to redesign denomination A, it will be worth N1000, N500, and N200. You have to hand me a fresh N200 note every time I generate an old one. You must always return me with a fresh N1000 note after I generate an old one.

Upuntil the time when that currency denomination is ultimately removed from circulation. That is what qualifies it as an exchange. Nothing Emefiele is doing is lawful. The way the naira exchange was carried out was illegal. If the law only permits two steps, taking four steps constitutes breaking the law.

Video

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)