The Naira Redesign Program & Fuel Scarcity Are Plots To Make Tinubu Lost The Election – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu stated that the naira redesign and swap program was intended to shorten Saturday’s presidential and national assembly polls.

He went on to say that the program was also aimed at ensuring that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, lost the election.

This was announced by the governor during a state broadcast carried on electronic media outlets in the state on Thursday morning, just 48 hours before the election.

According to him, the APC-led government’s cash swap program and the alleged artificial scarcity of fuel are “both deadly injections purposefully administered to de-market the APC government, create an uncontrolled crisis in the nation, and ultimately thwart the 2023 general elections.”

While urging residents of the state to vote for the APC’s presidential and other candidates in Saturday’s election, Akeredolu stated that Tinubu, if elected, will address many of the issues confronting the country and the state in general.

