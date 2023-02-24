This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Naira Policy Is BadlyTimed; It Is Supposed To Take A Year; Now It Will Affect The Election—Jega

(Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega)

As we now countdown in hours to the long-awaited presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, while sharing his opinions concerning the coming election, took a digression to express his thoughts concerning the new naira policy, stating that it was wrongly timed and it will affect INEC and the well-scheduled election due to its lingering scarcity.

Prof. Attahiru Jega issued this statement while speaking during an interview with TrustTV News, where he gave an analysis of why the naira note will be needed in cash in some places during the election.

According to him, “Cash is a necessary requirement for the operational readiness of INEC on Election Day because electoral officers, security agencies, and other hard-husk staff will be paid their feeding allowances.” In cash, due to restrictions in some places where there will be no banks, talk less of electronic transfer.

Obviously, the cashless policy, as many people will say, is ill-timed; the timing is very unfortunate and was not carefully thought of before implementing. Introducing a policy during a crucial election period, which in many developed countries with better banking infrastructure than ours usually takes a year or longer because they keep providing the new currencies until all the old notes are withdrawn. Now saying you want to achieve such a policy within a period of 90 days, I think it is not a well-thought-out policy, and regrettably, we are already seeing the implication of that policy.”

