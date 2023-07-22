“The N8,000 Palliative Means a Lot To Many Families In Nigeria” – Gov Abdullahi Sule

Channels Television interviewed the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Audu Sule, some hours ago where he reacted over the eight thousand naira palliative the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is proposing as palliative.

Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule said, “Seun, the thing is that the eight thousand naira (N8,000) palliative means a lot to many families in Nigeria. I mean some families that are very poor who don’t see such an amount every month like others, it will go a long way for them.”

Speaking further, Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule said, “in my state for example, apart from what the outgone minister provided for my people monthly, my government gives five thousand naira to people in the state and I can tell you that so many people in nasarawa state were always waiting to get the monthly N5,000.”

Lastly, Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule said, “during the last meeting we had with the president and the vice president, nearly all the state Governors spoke about the Palliative. Mind you, the palliative will not last longer but the removal of fuel subsidy appears like a forever thing so most Governors were looking into how the palliative will be sustained if effected.”

To watch the full video of the interview, click here (between 2nd – 10th minutes).

