The N8,000 Palliative is Corruption, It Will Not Reach Out To The Poor Masses – Ayodele Tells Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently encouraged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to raise the minimum pay for workers to N100,000 rather than providing #8,000 palliatives for each home.

In a statement sent by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the controversial and outspoken Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele made these claims.

He claimed, “The N8,000 palliative is a waste of time because it will not work because of corrupt practises that will mar the process.”

He said, “The minimum wage ought to be raised to N100,000 if the government is serious about caring for the people.” It will be very helpful in mitigating the overall impact of the subsidy cuts and inflation. Rather than being a palliative, a hike in the minimum wage will have a direct impact on people’s lives.

The outspoken religious leader continued: “The N8,000 palliative is corruption, I see nothing in the palliative, and it will not reach out to the needy masses. Mr. President’s signature on it is meaningless because it won’t change anything. It will be used for the governors’ own nefarious purposes. Those with less resources won’t benefit at all. Most people won’t benefit, and the palliative is a waste of time and effort because it won’t do what it’s supposed to.

Many Nigerians have taken to Facebook to express their displeasure with a recent statement made by Primate Elijah Ayodele, which was carried by the Daily Post paper on its official page.

