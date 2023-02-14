The N/E Will Never Vote For Number 2 Position When They Have Been Chasing Number 1 Since 1966-Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will hold on the 25th of February across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party noted that the North-East geopolitical zone would not vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu when they have one of their own contesting to become president.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar hails from Adamawa State in the Northeast.

Speaking further, Dele Momodu said; “The North-East will never vote for a number two position when they’ve been chasing the number one since 1966. The North-West will not abandon an Atiku for a Tinubu who’s well known for his iron grip on Lagos State since 1999”.

