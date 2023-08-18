“The Most Interesting Portfolios Of All Are The Portfolios Of Badaru And Matawale” -Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, a Nigerian political analyst, has slammed President Tinubu’s recent nomination of Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle as defense ministers. AShehu was taken aback by the pick, calling it the “most insulting portfolio.”

President Bola Tinubu highlighted the roles of the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees, with Badaru and Matawalle receiving special emphasis. Both persons, who come from distinct backgrounds, were appointed as Defense Ministers, namely as Minister of Defense and Minister of State Defense.

Shehu expressed fear that the nominations would result in a lack of effective decision-making and action during critical moments. He pointed out that they would be largely reliant on military aid, which may not be of their choosing, eroding their authority and decision-making capabilities.

He said,

“The most interesting portfolios of all are the portfolios of my brothers, Badaru and Matawale, former governors of Zanfarawa State. Senior and junior defense ministers were assigned to them. Surprisingly, this is the most offensive portfolio. They are not generals, security agents, or previous law enforcement officers. Baduri is an accountant, and Mattawale is a Zanfarawa state administrator. “When they arrive at the defense ministry, the first thing they will notice is that they will be sent military assistance (MAs) against their will.” These are the folks who cannot send a single soldier or army to any region without the president’s approval, even though their zone is burning and under siege, and yet they are dubbed defense.

