The Money Wike Dropped For The IDPs When He Visited Kaduna Has Become Internally Displaced Cash – Shehu Sani

The kaduna lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has stated that the money that ex governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike gave some people during his visit to Kaduna state is no where to be found

He said that the peoples Democratic Party chieftain gave some people the money and was meant for the Internally Displaced People in the state

Recall that the former governor of Rivers state, during his time as the governor, visited Kaduna state after which he paid a courtsey visits to IDP camps in the state

Sani, in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday said that the money that Wike dropped during his visit has also become internally displaced cash

According to the post he made, ” When Wike came to kaduna, he gave money to some people for Kaduna IDPs, the money too has become internally displaced cash”

