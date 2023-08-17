NEWS

“The Money They Recovered From Sani Abacha, How Did It Help The Economy? – Peter Gregory Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

In a recent interview in a video (0:01) with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude), Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, explained his perspective on why he wouldn’t divert his focus from addressing vital national challenges in order to solely combat corruption and recover embezzled funds in Nigeria.

Obi expressed his viewpoint in response to the host’s suggestion that he should run for president to lead the fight against corruption and financial mismanagement plaguing the nation.

Clarifying his stance against running for the presidency solely to address corruption and fund recovery, Peter Obi elaborated, “Consider the money recovered from Sani Abacha—how did it truly benefit our economy? You can’t shut down your business and devote all your efforts to pursuing thieves. By the time you return, you would have lost customers and your goods would have spoiled. Therefore, one must tackle more pressing and substantial issues. Instead of exclusively focusing on chasing after corruption, one should work on establishing systems that can effectively diminish criminal activities, as I’ve previously mentioned when discussing the matter of corruption.”

BurstMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail As Peter Obi Celebrates WAEC Students Who Recorded 9 A1s In The 2023 Examination

10 mins ago

Expecting Mothers, Checkout These Kaftan Styles That Are Good For Maternity Dress

20 mins ago

Beautiful And Decent Ankara Beautiful And Decent Ankara Beautiful And Decent Ankara Styles That Are Appropriate For Sunday Service

30 mins ago

I’ll Never Allow One Person To Be Blackmailed, Humiliated Or Punished For What He Didn’t Do” -Obi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button