“The Money They Recovered From Sani Abacha, How Did It Help The Economy? – Peter Gregory Obi

In a recent interview in a video (0:01) with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude), Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, explained his perspective on why he wouldn’t divert his focus from addressing vital national challenges in order to solely combat corruption and recover embezzled funds in Nigeria.

Obi expressed his viewpoint in response to the host’s suggestion that he should run for president to lead the fight against corruption and financial mismanagement plaguing the nation.

Clarifying his stance against running for the presidency solely to address corruption and fund recovery, Peter Obi elaborated, “Consider the money recovered from Sani Abacha—how did it truly benefit our economy? You can’t shut down your business and devote all your efforts to pursuing thieves. By the time you return, you would have lost customers and your goods would have spoiled. Therefore, one must tackle more pressing and substantial issues. Instead of exclusively focusing on chasing after corruption, one should work on establishing systems that can effectively diminish criminal activities, as I’ve previously mentioned when discussing the matter of corruption.”

